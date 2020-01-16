30,879 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,611,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.9% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $380.26 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $254.56 and a 1-year high of $383.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.45.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.