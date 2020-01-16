$32.76 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce $32.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.44 million and the highest is $33.12 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full year sales of $128.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.57 million to $128.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $136.11 million, with estimates ranging from $133.84 million to $139.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter Bank and Trust.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Carter Bank and Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 130,251 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

