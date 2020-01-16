$34.23 Million in Sales Expected for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) will report $34.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.20 million and the highest is $34.26 million. BRT Apartments posted sales of $31.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year sales of $132.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $132.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $140.90 million, with estimates ranging from $140.06 million to $141.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRT Apartments.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRT. ValuEngine lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 207,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $284.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 90.72%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.