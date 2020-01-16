38,560 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,030,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,886,000 after buying an additional 117,997 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Cinemark stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

