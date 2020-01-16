$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to report sales of $4.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Estee Lauder Companies reported sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $16.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.01 billion to $16.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.10 billion to $17.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Citigroup raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

EL stock opened at $218.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $124.38 and a 1-year high of $219.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

