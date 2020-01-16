$4.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will announce sales of $4.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.12 million to $5.68 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $6.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $22.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $24.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.06 million, with estimates ranging from $18.07 million to $22.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 265,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,431 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.