$410.04 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to report sales of $410.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.57 million to $411.50 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $307.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Carrols Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TAST has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 360.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,376,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 1,860,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $4,903,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $3,971,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

