$45.52 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce $45.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.91 million and the lowest is $44.95 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $162.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.49 million to $162.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $215.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.24 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repay.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPAY. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $627.33 million, a P/E ratio of -112.43 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

