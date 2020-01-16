4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,146

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at FinnCap from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

LON:FOUR opened at GBX 3,369.33 ($44.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,765 ($23.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,234.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,961.80. The stock has a market cap of $946.29 million and a P/E ratio of 24.96.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.