4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday. FinnCap increased their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of 4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 3,379.55 ($44.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,765 ($23.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,234.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,961.80. The stock has a market cap of $940.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

