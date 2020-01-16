$5.63 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to post sales of $5.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $19.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $25.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.78 million, with estimates ranging from $13.88 million to $80.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink downgraded Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $268.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

