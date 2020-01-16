$51.90 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $51.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.60 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $45.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $202.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $203.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $376.40 million, with estimates ranging from $314.10 million to $438.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 million.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

CNTY stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $240.61 million, a PE ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 216.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 326.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

