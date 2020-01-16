$523.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to announce $523.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.00 million and the highest is $555.70 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile posted sales of $565.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million.

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.