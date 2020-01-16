$528.63 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will post sales of $528.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $555.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $474.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 13,124 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,198,483.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $885,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,804. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $95.14. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

