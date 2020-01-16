58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WUBA. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in 58.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,047,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,767,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 58.com by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,487,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,526,000 after buying an additional 2,173,736 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in 58.com by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,985,000 after buying an additional 1,008,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in 58.com by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 758,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 603,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WUBA stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $74.17.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.12 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

