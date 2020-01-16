59,309 Shares in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,309 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.94% of REX American Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.77 million, a PE ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 10.66. REX American Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

