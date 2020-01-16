$7.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to report sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.39 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $32.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.91 billion to $32.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $34.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGP. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after buying an additional 799,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,603,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,958,000 after buying an additional 99,355 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 123.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,365,000 after buying an additional 2,898,578 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.9% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,229,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,580,000 after buying an additional 243,152 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,856,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after buying an additional 45,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

