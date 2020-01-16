$72.97 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will announce $72.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.01 million. Nordic American Tanker posted sales of $44.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full-year sales of $189.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.64 million to $191.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $258.62 million, with estimates ranging from $241.24 million to $276.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,422 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 399,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,016,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NAT stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.11%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

