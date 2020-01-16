$8.38 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to post $8.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.61 million and the lowest is $7.58 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $32.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $34.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.18 million, with estimates ranging from $33.57 million to $41.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSKN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSKN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

SSKN stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

