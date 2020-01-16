$961.51 Million in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce sales of $961.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $902.99 million. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. EQT has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

In other news, insider (Mick) O'brien Michael 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

