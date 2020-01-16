AAR (NYSE:AIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

AIR stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. AAR has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $798,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 in the last three months. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AAR by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AAR by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

