Aave (LEND) Price Tops $0.0246 on Major Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Aave has a market capitalization of $27.80 million and $2.08 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave Profile

Aave is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDEX, ABCC, Gate.io, Bibox, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Binance and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

