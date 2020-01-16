ABBC Coin Market Cap Hits $59.33 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (CURRENCY:ABBC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Coinsuper, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $59.33 million and $48.87 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025793 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003581 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026652 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00050258 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,003,278,740 coins and its circulating supply is 555,416,914 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is www.abbcfoundation.com.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

ABBC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BitForex, Bit-Z, RightBTC, Coinsuper, IDAX, DOBI trade, DragonEX, CoinBene and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABBC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

