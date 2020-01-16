Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,701,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,258,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $105,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.