AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

