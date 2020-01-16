AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AbbVie by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

