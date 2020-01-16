Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 24.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 74,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.