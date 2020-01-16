Accelerate Diagnostics Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.55) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.54). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The company has a market cap of $990.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.72. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

