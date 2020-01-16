Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Accenture earned a daily sentiment score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accenture’s analysis:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $207.26 on Thursday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

