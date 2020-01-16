ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Short Interest Update

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

In other news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 920,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 101,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

ACCO stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $892.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

