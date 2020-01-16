ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,609,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,735,000 after purchasing an additional 745,308 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $72,562,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,529,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 88,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,179,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,093 shares during the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

