Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $422.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 500,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

