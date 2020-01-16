Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Financial Comparison

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Neurocrine Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 3 12 0 2.80

Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $115.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Neurocrine Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $55.66 million 66.15 -$46.45 million N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences $451.24 million 21.91 $21.11 million $0.22 488.00

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences 3.12% 5.67% 2.63%

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that is in Phase III clinical trial for Uterine Fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's product candidates also comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors and which are in Phase I clinical trial for neurology/psychiatry disorders. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Jnana Therapeutics Inc. to discover novel small molecule therapeutics for multiple targets for central nervous system disorders; and a collaboration and license agreement with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of VY-AADC program for Parkinson's disease and VY-FXN01 program for Friedreich's ataxia. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

