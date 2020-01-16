AdHive (ADH) One Day Volume Hits $91.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, AdHive has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. AdHive has a total market cap of $100,244.00 and $91.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AdHive

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

