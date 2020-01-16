Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $345.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $315.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $342.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.87. Adobe has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $347.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17,012.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

