Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,210,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 98,380,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.