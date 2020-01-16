Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Advantest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Advantest stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Advantest has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $667.33 million for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 19.39%.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

