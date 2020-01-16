AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 319,601 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 319,601 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 49,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 53,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.