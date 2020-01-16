AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,772 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $180.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $182.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

