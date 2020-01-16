AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,176 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,462,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,502,000 after buying an additional 204,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,948,000 after acquiring an additional 855,411 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,312,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,458,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 73,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,359,000 after purchasing an additional 73,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $89.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1969 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

