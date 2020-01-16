AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,720 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $302.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Shares of COST opened at $300.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.