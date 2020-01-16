AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $64.24 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

