AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 1,593.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

