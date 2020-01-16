AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 134.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 27.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 195,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,589,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARI. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

