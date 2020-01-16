AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 733.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,593 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 901,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 610,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,159.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 202,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 197,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1219 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

