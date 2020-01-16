AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 264.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $96.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

