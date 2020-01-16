AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 222.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,425 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.43 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

