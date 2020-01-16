AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,256 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $45,575,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $28,777,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $17,036,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $13,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.14.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.