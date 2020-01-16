AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 110.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $254.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $171.90 and a 12 month high of $256.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.