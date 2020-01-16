AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

QCOM stock opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $94.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

